Country Trust Bank Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $65,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.59. 26,199,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

