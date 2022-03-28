Country Trust Bank Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.99. 5,349,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

