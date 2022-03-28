Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 198 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $119.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.