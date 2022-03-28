Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 654 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $131.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

