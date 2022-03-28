Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 475 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

