Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,906 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,573,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 341,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,140 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $50.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

