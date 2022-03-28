Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE AWR opened at $86.97 on Monday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $74.04 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.