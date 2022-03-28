Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,218.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

