Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $65,000 Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 619,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

