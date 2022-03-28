Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 436 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.98.
