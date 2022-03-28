Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.48 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.