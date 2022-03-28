Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Credicorp by 36.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

