Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €31.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

