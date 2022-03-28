Credit Suisse Group Cuts Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $12.53 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
