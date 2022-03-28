Credit Suisse Group Cuts Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $12.53 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

