Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

