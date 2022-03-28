Critical Analysis: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.23 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A The9 $100,000.00 624.04 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuoteMedia.

Risk and Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats QuoteMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

