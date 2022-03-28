Critical Comparison: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bowlero and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than All For One Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 107.82 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Bowlero Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

