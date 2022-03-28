Critical Review: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -4.64% -23.64% -13.72% AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60 AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 59.12%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 1.03 -$19.43 million ($0.67) -21.76 AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.85 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats EverQuote on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

