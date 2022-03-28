Critical Survey: SEMrush (SEMR) vs. Its Peers

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42% SEMrush Competitors -115.24% -63.70% -6.32%

This table compares SEMrush and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million -$3.29 million -549.50 SEMrush Competitors $1.79 billion $297.26 million 5.36

SEMrush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEMrush. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SEMrush and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 SEMrush Competitors 2691 13290 24432 670 2.56

SEMrush currently has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 102.13%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.27%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEMrush peers beat SEMrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

