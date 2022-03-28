Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRKN opened at $1.67 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James lowered their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.