Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CRKN opened at $1.67 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James lowered their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
