Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

