Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $294,149.34 and $100.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

