CryptoTycoon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124,565.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $817,583.65 and approximately $124,565.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $5.84 or 0.00012265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00110829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 898,730 coins and its circulating supply is 140,039 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

