Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.44 on Monday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

