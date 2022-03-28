Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.44 on Monday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
