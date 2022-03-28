Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 367,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

