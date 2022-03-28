Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.19 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

