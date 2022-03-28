D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

