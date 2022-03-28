Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $288.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,740. The firm has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.35. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $217.99 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

