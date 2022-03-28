Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.21 ($63.97).

BN stock opened at €50.97 ($56.01) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

