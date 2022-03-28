Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($147.25) to €126.00 ($138.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $160.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

