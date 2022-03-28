David G. Golden Buys 21,818 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden bought 21,818 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BNED traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

