DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Down 5.3%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

