Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DEX opened at $8.83 on Monday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
