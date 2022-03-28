Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DEX opened at $8.83 on Monday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

