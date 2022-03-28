Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

DSWL stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

