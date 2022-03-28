Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 693

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 621.50 ($8.18) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.28. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech (Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.