Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 693

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 621.50 ($8.18) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.28. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).
