Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.79) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching €7.17 ($7.88). 7,468,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

