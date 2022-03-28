Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.50 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

