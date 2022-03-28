Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $152.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.37.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.