Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Critical Analysis

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 14 1 2.80 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $149.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.82 $2.18 billion $12.14 12.07 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Carbon Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

