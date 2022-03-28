Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $138.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

