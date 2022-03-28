Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 822,467 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

