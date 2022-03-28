DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DKSHF remained flat at $$80.50 on Monday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

