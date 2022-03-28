DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.87 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
