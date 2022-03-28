Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.