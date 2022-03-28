Donut Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $244,683.26 and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

