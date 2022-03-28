Draganfly (DPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

DPRO opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Draganfly were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

