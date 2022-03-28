Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $$22.38 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRETF. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

