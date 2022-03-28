Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUFRY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Dufry stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

