Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

