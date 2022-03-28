Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $288.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $260.07 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.